 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William share PDA-filled moments from Earthshot Awards

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Kate Middleton, Prince William share PDA-filled moments from Earthshot Awards
Kate Middleton, Prince William share PDA-filled moments from Earthshot Awards

Kate Middleton and Prince William are making royal-admirers gush with their sweet chemistry.

Sunday night marked the inauguration of the much-awaited Earthshot Prize awards. Prince William and Kate attended the green carpet in black and white contrast outfits. 

On Wednesday, the royal couple's office gave fans a glimpse of rare monochrome photos from the night.

In one of them, Kate and William were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they smiled ear to ear. In another, Kate was seen supportively put her arm around husband's lower back.

"The Duchess obviously felt really proud of what [Prince William] had achieved with this project. Seeing firsthand this realization of this huge amount of work for him. It was a really special evening," said source.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick is 'distancing himself' from Kardashians after ex Kourtney's engagement

Scott Disick is 'distancing himself' from Kardashians after ex Kourtney's engagement

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's final 007 movie to cross $500 million milestone

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's final 007 movie to cross $500 million milestone
Meghan Markle writes a letter to US Congress for paid family leave

Meghan Markle writes a letter to US Congress for paid family leave
Justin Bieber dominates MTV EMAs nominations with 8 nods

Justin Bieber dominates MTV EMAs nominations with 8 nods
Billie Eilish gives sweet surprise to Daniel Craig

Billie Eilish gives sweet surprise to Daniel Craig
Kourtney Kardashian opens up on romantic proposal from Travis Barker, shares more engagement pics

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on romantic proposal from Travis Barker, shares more engagement pics
Victoria Beckham looks ultra glamorous as she enjoys family dinner with husband David and daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham looks ultra glamorous as she enjoys family dinner with husband David and daughter Harper
Emma Watson says Prince William's Earthshot Prize aims to incentivize change

Emma Watson says Prince William's Earthshot Prize aims to incentivize change
Queen Elizabeth's decision to cancel Northern Ireland trip not related to coronavirus: report

Queen Elizabeth's decision to cancel Northern Ireland trip not related to coronavirus: report
Queen Elizabeth won't step down as monarch: royal expert

Queen Elizabeth won't step down as monarch: royal expert

Actress Selma Blair's struggles with MS depicted in new documentary

Actress Selma Blair's struggles with MS depicted in new documentary
Scott Disick 'feels like an outcast' after Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Scott Disick 'feels like an outcast' after Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Latest

view all