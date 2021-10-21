 
Reuters

'More dangerous than Delta': Russia reports cases of new COVID-19 variant

Reuters

Medical professionals assist coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in the overcrowded intensive care unit at the Emergency Hospital "Bagdasar-Arseni", in Bucharest, Romania, October 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
  • Russia reports cases of more contagious COVID-19 variant, say reports
  • The coronavirus variant is believed to be even more contagious than the Delta one.
  • It is possible that AY.4.2 variant will spread widely, RIA quotes state consumer watchdog's senior researcher Kamil Khafizov as saying.

MOSCOW: Russia has reported some COVID-19 infections with a new coronavirus variant believed to be even more contagious than the Delta one, the RIA news agency said on Thursday (Oct 21).

It is possible that the AY.4.2 variant will spread widely, RIA quoted the state consumer watchdog's senior researcher Kamil Khafizov as saying.

That could cause the rate of new Covid-19 cases, already at record highs in Russia, to rise even further.

The new variant could even replace Delta eventually, although the process is likely to be slow, he said.

President Vladimir Putin this week approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November, after coronavirus-related deaths across Russia in the past 24 hours hit yet another daily record of 1,028 on Wednesday, with 34,073 new infections.

The sub-variant known as Delta Plus, designated as AY.4.2 in Britain, is growing and accounted for about 6 per cent of all sequences generated in the UK, the UK Health Security Agency said last week, but it has not been labelled as "under investigation" or a "variant of concern".

