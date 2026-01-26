Public hospitals' CCTV to be linked with Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Staff oversee real-time monitoring inside the Punjab Safe Cities Authority's control room. — Facebook/@punjabsafecities/File

In a significant move to enhance security and patient safety in healthcare facilities, the Punjab government has mandated the integration of CCTV surveillance systems in public hospitals with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

All security cameras installed in the emergency departments and outpatient departments (OPDs) of hospitals under the administrative control of the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department will now be compulsorily linked to the PSCA's integrated command, control, and communications network.

This initiative builds on the PSCA's established framework, which already operates thousands of high-resolution cameras across major cities like Lahore to support real-time monitoring, rapid emergency response, and evidence collection for law enforcement.

A formal directive has been issued by the department, instructing vice chancellors of medical universities, principals, deans, executive directors, heads of institutions, and medical superintendents of teaching hospitals, medical colleges, specialised institutions, nursing colleges, and allied health facilities to ensure full compliance.

Hospitals have been directed to provide complete cooperation and facilities to PSCA teams from Lahore for the integration process.

Where existing CCTV infrastructure is insufficient, provisions have been made for the installation of additional cameras to achieve comprehensive coverage.

The move is intended to curb violence against healthcare workers, deter theft or misuse of medical assets, and strengthen response mechanisms in high-traffic areas such as emergency wards and OPDs.

Officials said the decision fits into the Punjab government's broader safe cities' project, which has steadily expanded the use of advanced surveillance technology to bolster public safety and emergency response.

Authorities describe the initiative as a proactive step to improve security in public health institutions, amid growing concerns over safety within government-run hospitals.

Implementation is expected to begin promptly, with PSCA technical teams coordinating closely with hospital administrations to complete the integration process.