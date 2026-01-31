 
Geo News

France tightens infant milk rules after recalls

Cereulide, which can cause nausea and vomiting, has been detected in the ingredients of baby formula makers

By
Reuters
|

January 31, 2026

Representational image shows close-up shot of a scooped formula milk powder. — Pexels
Representational image shows close-up shot of a scooped formula milk powder. — Pexels

PARIS: France has lowered the safety limit for cereulide toxin in infant formula, aiming to strengthen protections after several major groups ordered worldwide recalls over contamination concerns, the farm ministry said on Saturday.

Cereulide, which can cause nausea and vomiting, has been detected in ingredients from a factory in China supplying a large number of baby formula makers including Nestle, Danone and Lactalis, triggering recalls in dozens of countries and raising concerns among parents.

The new threshold will be of 0.014 micrograms of cereulide per kg of body mass, compared to 0.03 micrograms per kg currently, the ministry said in a statement.

France's move follows a European Union meeting on January 28 and is in line with an updated guidance from the European Food Safety Authority that will be released on Monday, it said.

The lower threshold is likely to lead to further withdrawals in France in the coming days, it added.

The recalls illustrate how a single compromised ingredient can spread through the infant nutrition supply chain, despite tight regulation, and cause rapid market jitters.

French investigators said on January 23 they are looking into whether there is a link between the death of two infants and recalled formula products.

On Thursday, consumer group foodwatch said it had filed a criminal complaint in Paris on behalf of eight families whose babies it says fell ill after consuming contaminated infant formula, claiming companies waited too long to warn the public.

Public hospitals' CCTV to be linked with Punjab Safe Cities Authority
Public hospitals' CCTV to be linked with Punjab Safe Cities Authority
Scientists spot brain 'glitch' that may explain why some people hear voices
Scientists spot brain 'glitch' that may explain why some people hear voices
Paracetamol in pregnancy is safe, says European research prompted by Trump autism claims
Paracetamol in pregnancy is safe, says European research prompted by Trump autism claims
From soap to stress, the madness of modern skincare
From soap to stress, the madness of modern skincare
PM Shehbaz revives health card programme for Islamabad, AJK and GB
PM Shehbaz revives health card programme for Islamabad, AJK and GB
Afghan mothers seek hospital help for malnourished children
Afghan mothers seek hospital help for malnourished children
'How do I communicate with my strict father?'
'How do I communicate with my strict father?'
Fresh polio case surfaces in KP as Pakistan's 2025 tally climbs to 31
Fresh polio case surfaces in KP as Pakistan's 2025 tally climbs to 31