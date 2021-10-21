 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Ray Fisher supports Ruby Rose after alleging toxic culture on Batwoman set

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Ray Fisher supports Ruby Rose after alleging toxic culture on Batwoman set

Ray Fisher extended support to Ruby Rose after she leveled serious allegations against the producers and executives of Batwoman.

Taking to Instagram, Ray threw his weight behind the actress and wrote: "Good on Ruby Rose. Naming names isn’t easy, but it must be done."

Earlier, the actress, in a series of Instagram Stories, alleged that the working conditions on set were unsafe and mentioned an instance of personal misconduct.

"Enough is enough," she began. 

"I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set."

"They ruined [the character] Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away."

She alleged that multiple people working on the set sustained serious injuries, as well as herself, a personal assistant, and a crew member who suffered third-degree burns.

Rose admitted that she "fought people on set", but insisted that it was because she "wanted safety".

She also threw a fiery allegation against co-star Dougray Scott for yelling at women on set and "hurting a female stunt double".

More From Entertainment:

So disturbing: Blake Lively calls out celebrity page for sharing photo of her kids

So disturbing: Blake Lively calls out celebrity page for sharing photo of her kids
Prince Charles visited MI6 this week says Richard Moore

Prince Charles visited MI6 this week says Richard Moore

Squid Game director responds red-blue, player-guard rumours

Squid Game director responds red-blue, player-guard rumours
Tori Spelling papped ‘livid’ outside lawyer office after custody fallout

Tori Spelling papped ‘livid’ outside lawyer office after custody fallout
Prince William, Kate Middleton refuse to let Prince Harry drama ‘distract’ work: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton refuse to let Prince Harry drama ‘distract’ work: report
Queen Elizabeth exhibiting ‘seasonal cold signs’: report

Queen Elizabeth exhibiting ‘seasonal cold signs’: report
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US tour to ‘rock’ Sussexes: report

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US tour to ‘rock’ Sussexes: report
Debra Messing clarifies 'trolling' tweet regarding Kim Kardashian, SNL

Debra Messing clarifies 'trolling' tweet regarding Kim Kardashian, SNL
Meghan Markle ‘pushes’ Prince Harry last in family speech

Meghan Markle ‘pushes’ Prince Harry last in family speech
Meghan Markle ‘in the same trajectory’ as Princess Diana: report

Meghan Markle ‘in the same trajectory’ as Princess Diana: report
Royal aides warned against ‘overstretching’ the Queen: Insider

Royal aides warned against ‘overstretching’ the Queen: Insider
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry treated as ‘royals’ by US entourage: ‘It’s absurd!’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry treated as ‘royals’ by US entourage: ‘It’s absurd!’

Latest

view all