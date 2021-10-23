Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker want to start a family together, says insider

The couple, who cannot wait to tie the knot, will definitely want to start a family together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surprised the world by announcing their engagement.



The couple, who cannot wait to tie the knot, will definitely want to have a baby together.

“They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

"Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

According to the insider, the Poosh creator thinks the Blink-182 member, 45, is “a wonderful dad to his own two kids,” Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15.

“He’s been so kind and gracious to her and Scott [Disick]’s [kids] too,” the source said, referencing Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.