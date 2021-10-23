 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Lori Loughlin 'thrilled' to shoot for TV show after serving jail term

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

The actress is thrilled to be approached for so many scripts already

Lori Louglin is all smiles to start working again for When Calls the Heart after serving sentence in the college admissions scandal.

The actress is thrilled to be approached for so many scripts already, according to a source.

“Everyone on set is very excited to have Lori back,” a source told Us Weekly. “The crew is aware of the scandal she went through but strongly believes she deserves a second chance.”

The source revealed that the New York native is “thrilled” to get back to doing “what she loves,” noting that she has been “such a pleasure to be around.”

“On meetings and calls, she’s been so sweet to everyone and always has been respectful so it’s exciting for everyone involved,” the source revealed to the outlet. “There have already been conversations about future projects with her down the line.”

Meanwhile, a second insider spilled, “Lori can’t wait to get back to work, she has been waiting a long time to get back on set. Lori is looking forward to the future and is ready to get back to filming When Hope Calls.”

