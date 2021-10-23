Tristan Thompson pays tribute to Kim Kardashian; Khloe praises it

Tristan Thompson paid a rich tribute to US reality TV star Kim Kardashian on her 41st birthday, saying “you’ve inspired a whole generation with your hard work, dedication and efforts.”



Taking to Instagram Tristan shared a sweet photo with Kim and wrote “Happy Birthday to my future lawyer @kimkardashian, you’ve inspired a whole generation with your hard work, dedication and efforts.”

“Soo proud of everything you’ve accomplished and it’s only the beginning. You got this Keeks! Enjoy your day!,” he concluded.

Commenting on the post, Khloe, who shares three-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson, praised his tribute for Kim Kardashian, saying “Beautifully said! She deserves all the praise in the world.”

Earlier, Khloe Kardashian also paid rich tribute to Kim on 41st birthday saying ‘My entire life, I have adored you’.



