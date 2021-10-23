 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow

Billboards against Prince William will be up in Glasgow and elsewhere in the UK during COP26 global climate conference, announced Republic, an anti-monarchy campaign. 

The organizers of the campaign are calling for donations on social media to put up posters and billboards against the members of the British royal family.

Republic has already placed some billboards against Prince Charles.

 
Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow

The Queen, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and the heir's eldest son Prince William and wife Kate will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) taking place in Glasgow in November, organisers said.

World leaders are due to meet at the summit to try to flesh out commitments made in Paris in 2015 aimed at stabilising the planet's climate and to speed up action to limit climate change. 

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber sends love to family of Halyna Hutchins

Hailey Bieber sends love to family of Halyna Hutchins
'Vikings' Lagertha actress reacts to death of Halyna Hutchins

'Vikings' Lagertha actress reacts to death of Halyna Hutchins
‘Dune’ actor Jason Momoa reveals how he got role in the film

‘Dune’ actor Jason Momoa reveals how he got role in the film
Superman invites the wrath of Indians for destroying military equipment in Occupied Kashmir

Superman invites the wrath of Indians for destroying military equipment in Occupied Kashmir
Emma Watson shows how to look flawless in 'green' fashion

Emma Watson shows how to look flawless in 'green' fashion

Who is Halyna Hutchins?

Who is Halyna Hutchins?
Prince Charles addresses Saudi Green Initiative forum

Prince Charles addresses Saudi Green Initiative forum
James Corden likely to become the best paid British host in US

James Corden likely to become the best paid British host in US
Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional Instagram post for mom

Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional Instagram post for mom
Meghan Markle ‘taking advantage’ of freedom post Megxit: report

Meghan Markle ‘taking advantage’ of freedom post Megxit: report
Queen Elizabeth ‘diving into work’ to ‘fill huge hole’ left by Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth ‘diving into work’ to ‘fill huge hole’ left by Prince Philip
Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Latest

view all