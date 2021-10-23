Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow

Billboards against Prince William will be up in Glasgow and elsewhere in the UK during COP26 global climate conference, announced Republic, an anti-monarchy campaign.

The organizers of the campaign are calling for donations on social media to put up posters and billboards against the members of the British royal family.

Republic has already placed some billboards against Prince Charles.

The Queen, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and the heir's eldest son Prince William and wife Kate will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) taking place in Glasgow in November, organisers said.

World leaders are due to meet at the summit to try to flesh out commitments made in Paris in 2015 aimed at stabilising the planet's climate and to speed up action to limit climate change.

