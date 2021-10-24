 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Hybe reveals BTS’ plans to leave Columbia Records for Universal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Hybe reveals BTS’ plans to leave Columbia Records for Universal
Hybe reveals BTS’ plans to leave Columbia Records for Universal

Hybe Labels speaks out regarding BTS’ plans of leaving Columbia Records in favour of Universal Music Group.

For those unversed, the rumoured news has been circulating across multiple social media platforms but only recently has it been confirmed by the boys’ parent company.

The company released their official statement to The Wall Street Journal and were quoted saying, “While we greatly appreciate our time with Sony and will forever be grateful for all they have done and will continue to do, we look forward to our new chapter in partnership with Universal.”

However, no financial terms regarding the change have been disclosed as of yet.

Prior to the finalization of this new deal, Universal Music Group was already in charge of the distribution of all of BTS’ Japanese releases.

At the same time, they also announced plans for a strategic partnership to create a new global boy band through a US audition plan.

At the time they claimed, “A joint venture headquartered in Los Angeles will serve as the label overseeing this new group. Big Hit will work closely with Universal Music Group through Big Hit America, our U.S. arm.”

More From Entertainment:

Somali drama wins Pan-African film festival top prize

Somali drama wins Pan-African film festival top prize
Prince William, Kate Middleton leave UK after Queen Elizabeth discharged from hospital

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave UK after Queen Elizabeth discharged from hospital

Director 'gutted' by death of cinematographer in accidental shooting

Director 'gutted' by death of cinematographer in accidental shooting
Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow

Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow
Hailey Bieber sends love to family of Halyna Hutchins

Hailey Bieber sends love to family of Halyna Hutchins
'Vikings' Lagertha actress reacts to death of Halyna Hutchins

'Vikings' Lagertha actress reacts to death of Halyna Hutchins
‘Dune’ actor Jason Momoa reveals how he got role in the film

‘Dune’ actor Jason Momoa reveals how he got role in the film
Superman invites the wrath of Indians for destroying military equipment in Occupied Kashmir

Superman invites the wrath of Indians for destroying military equipment in Occupied Kashmir
Emma Watson shows how to look flawless in 'green' fashion

Emma Watson shows how to look flawless in 'green' fashion

Who is Halyna Hutchins?

Who is Halyna Hutchins?
Prince Charles addresses Saudi Green Initiative forum

Prince Charles addresses Saudi Green Initiative forum
James Corden likely to become the best paid British host in US

James Corden likely to become the best paid British host in US

Latest

view all