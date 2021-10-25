 
sports
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: IOJK celebrates Pakistan's first win in T20 World Cup against India

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Amid the festivities for Pakistan's glorious win in the clash between its biggest cricket rival, India, celebrations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir showed the most fervour.

Videos going viral on social media featured overjoyed Kashmiris who were unable to contain their pleasure over Pakistan's victory. 

To express their excitement, Kashmiris took to the streets in the IOJK and changed slogans of "jeevay jeevay Pakistan", "Pakistan Zindabad" [long live Pakistan], "Pakistan meri jan" [Pakistan my life] and "Allah o Akbar" [Allah is the Greatest], to express exhilaration over the victory.

In one of the videos, the Kashmiri citizens, filled with patriotism, were seen waving the Pakistani flags on the streets.

The celebrations, studded with fireworks, showcased the loyalties and love of Kashmiris for Pakistan.  

More From Sports:

WATCH: Babar Azam's father can't control his tears after Pakistan beats India

WATCH: Babar Azam's father can't control his tears after Pakistan beats India
T20 World Cup: Streets erupt with cheers as Pakistan best India

T20 World Cup: Streets erupt with cheers as Pakistan best India

'Magnificent one': Ramiz Raja showers praise on Babar's team after victory against India

'Magnificent one': Ramiz Raja showers praise on Babar's team after victory against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan team takes 'perfect selfie' after historic win against India

T20 World Cup: Pakistan team takes 'perfect selfie' after historic win against India
Pakistan vs India: Twitter lavishes praise on Rizwan for praying during match

Pakistan vs India: Twitter lavishes praise on Rizwan for praying during match
T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan, other politicians congratulate team green on historic win

T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan, other politicians congratulate team green on historic win
Renowned personalities, celebrities laud Pakistan team's win

Renowned personalities, celebrities laud Pakistan team's win
WATCH: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's resounding win

WATCH: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's resounding win
Pakistan vs India: Twitter trolls Akshay Kumar after Pakistan trounces India

Pakistan vs India: Twitter trolls Akshay Kumar after Pakistan trounces India
T20 World Cup: Twitter ecstatic as Pakistan break losing streak against India

T20 World Cup: Twitter ecstatic as Pakistan break losing streak against India
Babar, Rizwan make highest T20 World Cup partnership

Babar, Rizwan make highest T20 World Cup partnership
WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan brings up 50 in style against India in T20 World Cup

WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan brings up 50 in style against India in T20 World Cup

Latest

view all