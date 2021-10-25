 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler

By
HAHiba Anjum

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler
Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler

Jennifer Aniston tugs at heartstrings with her emotional tribute in memory of fellow Friends album James Michael Tyler who recently lost his battle to cancer.

For those unversed, the 59-year-old actor “passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning,” according to a statement by his manager, obtained by BBC.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, “the love of his life,” according to reports.

His co-star, Jennifer Aniston posted her tribute on Instagram along with a video of their on-screen interaction, for a sprinkle of nostalgia, as well as a photograph.

She also added an emotional caption to go along with the post and it read, “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler [broken heart emoji]”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

‘SNL’ producers ‘scrambling’ after Ed Sheeran’s covid-19 announcement

‘SNL’ producers ‘scrambling’ after Ed Sheeran’s covid-19 announcement
Hollywood gathers for Alec Baldwin shooting victim vigil

Hollywood gathers for Alec Baldwin shooting victim vigil
Alec Baldwin seen consoling family of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin seen consoling family of Halyna Hutchins
‘Dune’ Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office

‘Dune’ Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office
Kumail Nanjiani rejoices after Pakistan thrash India by 10 wickets

Kumail Nanjiani rejoices after Pakistan thrash India by 10 wickets

Paris Hilton creates tissue paper wedding dress in chic backyard brunch

Paris Hilton creates tissue paper wedding dress in chic backyard brunch
Ed Sheeran tests positive for covid-19: 'I’ve let you down'

Ed Sheeran tests positive for covid-19: 'I’ve let you down'
‘Rust’ star Jensen Ackles shares tribute in memory of Halyna Hutchins

‘Rust’ star Jensen Ackles shares tribute in memory of Halyna Hutchins
Calls escalate of banning firearms in movie-making after Alec Baldwin shooting

Calls escalate of banning firearms in movie-making after Alec Baldwin shooting
Bella Hadid cuts a model figure in Agent 007 cropped top and string bikini

Bella Hadid cuts a model figure in Agent 007 cropped top and string bikini
Amelia Hamlin shows off her true bliss amid Scott Disick split

Amelia Hamlin shows off her true bliss amid Scott Disick split
James Michael Tyler, Friends' actor, dies at 59

James Michael Tyler, Friends' actor, dies at 59

Latest

view all