Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler

Jennifer Aniston tugs at heartstrings with her emotional tribute in memory of fellow Friends album James Michael Tyler who recently lost his battle to cancer.

For those unversed, the 59-year-old actor “passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning,” according to a statement by his manager, obtained by BBC.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, “the love of his life,” according to reports.

His co-star, Jennifer Aniston posted her tribute on Instagram along with a video of their on-screen interaction, for a sprinkle of nostalgia, as well as a photograph.

She also added an emotional caption to go along with the post and it read, “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler [broken heart emoji]”

