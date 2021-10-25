 
Monday Oct 25 2021
Kristen Stewart gets candid about her career: Only done 'five good films'

The 'Spencer' starlet said she has only done five good films in her career so far

Kristen Stewart reflected on her career trajectory, being honest about what she feels about the films that did not work at the box office. 

The Spencer starlet said she has only done five good films in her career so far. 

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Stewart said, "It's a total crapshoot," said Stewart. "I've probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!'"

The ones she really likes are those by director Olivier Assayas, such as Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper.

"I'd have to look at my credit list. But they are few and far between," the actress went on to add, noting, "That doesn't mean I regret the experience [of making them]."

Stewart said she has "only regretted saying yes to a couple of films." Though it wasn't over the result, but rather that "it wasn't fun."

"The worst is when you're in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we're all bracing until the end," she explained to the Times.

In response to the question about which films made her feel that way, Stewart refused. "No! I'm not a mean person — I'm not going to call people out in public," she said.

