Tuesday Oct 26 2021
Pakistan records less than 10 daily coronavirus deaths for second consecutive day

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 598 new infections reported on average each day. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Pakistan reports less than 10 daily COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day.
  • Coronavirus claims lives of at least six people in last 24 hours, pushing death tally to 28,392.
  • Number of active cases stand at 24,196.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported less than 10 fatalities from coronavirus in a single day for the second consecutive day Tuesday morning, data from the National Command and Operation Centre showed.

As per NCOC's stats, six people lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, while 572 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded after 42,096 tests were taken.

A day earlier, Pakistan recorded the lowest daily COVID-19 death count of 2021 after less than 10 people lost their lives to the virus over a period of 24 hours, NCOC data had showed. It had placed the daily death count at nine.

Apart from this, 310 people recovered from the virus, pushing the tally of recoveries to 1,217,218. This brought the number of active cases in the country to 24,196.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% for the 11th consecutive day at 1.35%.

Last week, active cases in Pakistan dropped below the 25,000 mark after more than seven months, while daily coronavirus infections fell to their lowest level in a year.

Read more: Pakistan reports lowest daily COVID-19 death count of 2021

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 598 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 10% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

There have been 1,269,806 infections and 28,392 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Pakistan has administered at least 100,741,762 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 23.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 657,185 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 66 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

