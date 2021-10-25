 
health
Monday Oct 25 2021
Pakistan reports lowest daily COVID-19 death count of 2021

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Pakistan has administered at least 100,741,762 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Pakistan reports less than 10 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time in 2021.
  • Coronavirus claims lives of at least nine people in last 24 hours, pushing death tally to 28,386.
  • The number of active cases stand at 23,940.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded the lowest daily COVID-19 death count of 2021 after less than 10 people lost their lives to the virus over the last 24 hours, official data from Monday morning showed.

The virus claimed the lives of at least nine people, while 698 fresh infections were reported after 42,095 tests were taken, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) confirmed. The country has mostly recorded less than 700 daily infections since more than a week.

Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% for the 10th consecutive day at 1.65%.

The number of active cases, too, is continuing on its downward trend and was recorded at 23,940 Monday.

Last week, active cases in Pakistan dropped below the 25,000 mark after more than seven months, while daily coronavirus infections fell to their lowest level in a year.

Read more: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate below 2% for straight week

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 593 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 10% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

There have been 1,269,234 infections and 28,386 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Pakistan has administered at least 100,741,762 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 23.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 657,185 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 66 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

