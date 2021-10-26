Some facts you should know ahead of Pakistan, New Zealand T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. — AFP/File

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in Sharjah today (Tuesday) in what is expected to be a nail-biting encounter, as the Men In Green will seek to trounce the Kiwis as the latter had abandoned their Pakistan tour at the last minute in September.

New Zealand will be kick-starting their ICC T20 World Cup campaign today against the Green Shirts, who began their journey with a record-breaking win against India.

Here are some important stats:

Both teams have faced each other in UAE eight times in T20Is — Pakistan has a record of 7-1.

Pakistan remains undefeated in UAE from 12 consecutive T20Is.

Both the teams have overall played 24 T20Is Pakistan has won 14 of them.

Of the last 10 completed T20Is against NZ anywhere, Pakistan has an edge of 6-4

Mohammad Rizwan needs 169 runs to become the first-ever player to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year.

A day earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had said that both Pakistan and New Zealand enjoy good relations, and the T20 World Cup match between the two teams "will be played in right spirits."

It is pertinent to mention here that New Zealand had lost their warm-up fixtures to Australia and England for the T20 World Cup.