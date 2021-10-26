 
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Some facts you should know ahead of Pakistan, New Zealand T20 World Cup clash

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. — AFP/File
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. — AFP/File

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in Sharjah today (Tuesday) in what is expected to be a nail-biting encounter, as the Men In Green will seek to trounce the Kiwis as the latter had abandoned their Pakistan tour at the last minute in September.

New Zealand will be kick-starting their ICC T20 World Cup campaign today against the Green Shirts, who began their journey with a record-breaking win against India.

Here are some important stats:

  • Both teams have faced each other in UAE eight times in T20Is — Pakistan has a record of 7-1.
  • Pakistan remains undefeated in UAE from 12 consecutive T20Is.
  • Both the teams have overall played 24 T20Is Pakistan has won 14 of them.
  • Of the last 10 completed T20Is against NZ anywhere, Pakistan has an edge of 6-4
  • Mohammad Rizwan needs 169 runs to become the first-ever player to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year.

A day earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had said that both Pakistan and New Zealand enjoy good relations, and the T20 World Cup match between the two teams "will be played in right spirits."

It is pertinent to mention here that New Zealand had lost their warm-up fixtures to Australia and England for the T20 World Cup.

More From Sports:

When Ramiz Raja told Pakistan to redirect their anger to performance after NZ pull out

When Ramiz Raja told Pakistan to redirect their anger to performance after NZ pull out
T20 World Cup: South Africa limit West Indies to 143-8 after De Kock refuses to take knee

T20 World Cup: South Africa limit West Indies to 143-8 after De Kock refuses to take knee
Pakistan's Rizwan defends Indian bowler Mohammed Shami after online abuse

Pakistan's Rizwan defends Indian bowler Mohammed Shami after online abuse
'Dreams do come true': Shaheen Afridi on becoming Pakistan's new bowling sensation

'Dreams do come true': Shaheen Afridi on becoming Pakistan's new bowling sensation
Pak vs NZ: Here is the list of locations where you can watch today's match live on big screen in Karachi

Pak vs NZ: Here is the list of locations where you can watch today's match live on big screen in Karachi
'Sport brings you together, it never divides': Sania Mirza after India vs Pakistan clash

'Sport brings you together, it never divides': Sania Mirza after India vs Pakistan clash
T20 World Cup: ‘Pakistan team has a winning combination at the moment’

T20 World Cup: ‘Pakistan team has a winning combination at the moment’
T20 World Cup: Fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand clash

T20 World Cup: Fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand clash
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match time

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match time
I have never seen more disciplined, humble approach to winning: Matthew Hayden

I have never seen more disciplined, humble approach to winning: Matthew Hayden
Pak vs NZ match preview: Confident Pakistan ready to seek revenge from New Zealand today

Pak vs NZ match preview: Confident Pakistan ready to seek revenge from New Zealand today

Latest

view all