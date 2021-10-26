Some facts you should know ahead of Pakistan, New Zealand T20 World Cup clash

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021
Pakistan will take on New Zealand in Sharjah today (Tuesday) in what is expected to be a nail-biting encounter, as the Men In Green will seek to trounce the Kiwis as the latter had abandoned their Pakistan tour at the last minute in September.
New Zealand will be kick-starting their ICC T20 World Cup campaign today against the Green Shirts, who began their journey with a record-breaking win against India.
A day earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had said that both Pakistan and New Zealand enjoy good relations, and the T20 World Cup match between the two teams "will be played in right spirits."
It is pertinent to mention here that New Zealand had lost their warm-up fixtures to Australia and England for the T20 World Cup.