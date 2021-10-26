Jahangir Tareen, son Ali Tareen back to Pakistan from London

LONDON: Billionaire businessman and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former confidante Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Tareen have returned to Pakistan after spending ten days in London.

Tareen had arrived in London in the third week of October amid speculation that he may meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif or someone senior from his party, but both Tareen and Sharif family sources dismissed the speculation and said there will be no meeting.

It is understood that Tareen and his son Ali remained busy with medical check ups and other appointments in a private capacity and didn’t hold any political meetings with anyone.

Tareen confirmed that his visit to London was strictly private and long due as he was unable to visit London due to lockdown restrictions. He has been getting treatment at a private clinic on Harley Street and was unable to see his doctor for over a year due to travel restrictions.

When approached by Geo News earlier, the PTI stalwart said: “There are no political meetings planned and there is no political scheme I have in mind. I will see my doctors, friends and associates but in a private capacity.”

Sources within the PML-N said there was no meeting plan to begin with and the speculations started when Tareen booked his flights to London.

After travel restrictions were eased last month, politicians from Pakistan have started arriving in London on personal family visits and to hold political meetings.

Five lawmakers from PML-N met Nawaz on Monday afternoon. At least five more have booked tickets and will be coming over in this week.

Azad Kashmir’s former prime minister Raja Farooq Haider reached London this week and is currently under quarantine. He confirmed that he will meet Nawaz and then will head to America before returning to London for an important PML-N meeting which will be chaired by Nawaz.

Several PTI leaders have plans to visit London too.

The State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir was in London last week for four days and spoke to the Pakistani community in London and Manchester. His comments at the Manchester event caused a storm in Pakistan when he said that the Rupee depreciation against the US Dollar was beneficial for overseas Pakistanis and in their interest every time the US Dollar went against the Rupee.