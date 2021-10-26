 
world
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan, Prince Charles discuss climate change, Afghanistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Charles, Prince of Wales. — AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Charles, Prince of Wales. — AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday spoke to The Prince of Wales, a statement by the British High Commission said.

According to the statement, the two "reaffirmed the close and unique bonds between commonwealth nations with the 1.6 million diaspora at the heart of the relationship".

The statement said that with less than a week to go until the UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Prince Charles and PM Imran Khan "agreed on the need for greater global cooperation on climate change and protecting the environment".

Prince Charles congratulated the prime minister on Pakistan’s example on tackling climate change including the 10 billion tree tsunami initiative, it said further.

"Reiterating the international community’s desire to see stability in Afghanistan, The Prince of Wales also noted Pakistan’s key role in the region," the statement added.


More From World:

Medical students in occupied Kashmir booked for celebrating Pakistan win against India

Medical students in occupied Kashmir booked for celebrating Pakistan win against India
WhatsApp status: Muslim teacher sacked in India for celebrating Pakistan win

WhatsApp status: Muslim teacher sacked in India for celebrating Pakistan win
US mall shooting leaves two dead, four hurt

US mall shooting leaves two dead, four hurt
Kabul hopes for more work and international recognition for Afghanistan

Kabul hopes for more work and international recognition for Afghanistan
Kashmiri students beaten in India for raising Azadi slogans during Pakistan-India match

Kashmiri students beaten in India for raising Azadi slogans during Pakistan-India match
Fauci says vaccines for kids between 5-11 likely available in November in US

Fauci says vaccines for kids between 5-11 likely available in November in US
Facebook failing to contain hate speech in India: reports

Facebook failing to contain hate speech in India: reports
Coup in Sudan as military detains PM Abdalla Hamdok

Coup in Sudan as military detains PM Abdalla Hamdok
Zalmay Khalilzad says US was losing war hence it negotiated with Taliban

Zalmay Khalilzad says US was losing war hence it negotiated with Taliban
Teen boy sells young wife to 55-year-old man, buys smartphone with money

Teen boy sells young wife to 55-year-old man, buys smartphone with money
Man asks police to be jailed to escape 'unbearable' life with wife

Man asks police to be jailed to escape 'unbearable' life with wife
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

Latest

view all