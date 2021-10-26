PM Imran Khan, Prince Charles discuss climate change, Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Charles, Prince of Wales. — AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday spoke to The Prince of Wales, a statement by the British High Commission said.

According to the statement, the two "reaffirmed the close and unique bonds between commonwealth nations with the 1.6 million diaspora at the heart of the relationship".

The statement said that with less than a week to go until the UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Prince Charles and PM Imran Khan "agreed on the need for greater global cooperation on climate change and protecting the environment".

Prince Charles congratulated the prime minister on Pakistan’s example on tackling climate change including the 10 billion tree tsunami initiative, it said further.

"Reiterating the international community’s desire to see stability in Afghanistan, The Prince of Wales also noted Pakistan’s key role in the region," the statement added.





