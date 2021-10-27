Russia tells Afghan neighbours not to host US, NATO forces

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday called on countries neighbouring Afghanistan not to host U.S. or NATO military forces after they pulled out of Afghanistan earlier this year.

"We call on Afghanistan's neighbouring countries not to allow a military presence of U.S. and NATO forces that plan to move there after leaving Afghanistan's territory," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.



NATO not ready for equal dialogue with Moscow - Russian defence chief

Earlier, on Saturday, Russia's defence minister accused NATO of gradually gathering forces near Russia's borders and being unwilling to discuss European security with Moscow on equal terms, Interfax news agency reported.

Shoigu's comments were the latest sign of mounting tension between Russia and NATO after defence ministers from the Western alliance agreed a new plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts.

Germany's defence minister described the plan as "the way of deterrence" but the Kremlin said on Friday that the plan showed Moscow had been right to cut ties with NATO. Russia shut its diplomatic mission to NATO and the alliance's mission in Moscow this week after NATO expelled eight Russians accused of spying.

"NATO is gradually gathering forces near our borders amid calls for military deterrence of Russia," Interfax quoted Shoigu as saying in a statement, without giving details.