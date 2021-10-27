TikToker pleads not guilty to murder of estranged wife and a man

 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

TikTok star, Ali Abulaban pleaded not guilty to double-murder including his estranged wife and a man she was with in her apartment on October 21.

Ali Abulaban, who has about a million of followers on the video sharing app, was accused of killing two people last week.

The TikToker allegedly installed a bug on his 5-year-old daughter’s iPad to spy on his wife.

When he heard his wife talking to other man through the listening device, the Scarface impersonator went to his wife’s apartment and shot both of them dead.

After the incident, armed Abulaban also went to pick his daughter up from school, Deputy District Attorney said.

Details of the incident came to light during the San Diego County Superior Court hearing.

The victims have been identified by police as, Ana Abulaban, 28, and Rayburn Cadenas Barron, 29.

