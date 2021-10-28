 
Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away with her new gorgeous selfie

Jennifer Lopez found a funtastic way to keep in touch with her beau Ben Affleck amid shooting in different countries as she shared a fabulous selfie wearing a multicolored jacket adorned with gems. 

The 52-year-old superstar captioned the image with a set of star and heart emojis, referencing the gems in her jacket and her shiny outfit.

Fans and followers were quick to reply to her tweet, mentioning how great she looked and even sharing photos of their fan art.

Lopez and Affleck will be spending some time doing long distance, as they’re both shooting films in different countries as JLo is shooting “The Mother” in Vancouver and Ben Affleck is shooting “Hypnotic” in Austin.

Affleck and Lopez have met up whenever possible,” said an insider. “They are working out their schedules so that they can be sure to see each other every few days. They are busy with their projects, but also making time to be together.

Jennifer Lopez and her man Ben Affleck spent the majority of the summer cementing their relationship and blending their families together after reunion in this year.

