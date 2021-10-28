 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp working on privacy settings for desktop version

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

— AFP/File
— AFP/File

The facebook-owned messaging app is working on a new update that will allow the users to manage privacy settings.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks updates of the messaging app, WhatsApp is now working on the privacy settings for its desktop version. Earlier, users had to update the settings from their mobile app.

Related items

“Seen that multi-device is helping WhatsApp desktop to be independent of your phone, WhatsApp is now introducing missing features,” the WABetaInfo reported.

Per details when the update will be available it will allow the user to manage their privacy settings within Desktop settings.

—WABetaInfo
—WABetaInfo

The users will be able to change who can see their last seen, profile photo and about. Moreover, users can enable and disable read receipts and can choose who can add you to WhatsApp groups.

Previously, it was possible to manage blocked phone numbers but the option will be moved in this new section

The platform, however, reported that there the release date has not been revealed.

More From Sci-Tech:

Nintendo hopes smartphones will be fertile soil for Pikmin Bloom

Nintendo hopes smartphones will be fertile soil for Pikmin Bloom
Mark Zuckerberg sees ‘coordinated effort’ behind leaks to paint ‘false picture’ of Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg sees ‘coordinated effort’ behind leaks to paint ‘false picture’ of Facebook
WhatsApp soon rolling out 'undo' feature for status changes

WhatsApp soon rolling out 'undo' feature for status changes
WhatsApp to roll out new status update feature for users

WhatsApp to roll out new status update feature for users

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for status updates

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for status updates
New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: report

New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: report
WhatsApp rolls out five new sticker packs in India to make money transfers fun

WhatsApp rolls out five new sticker packs in India to make money transfers fun
What will Facebook's new name be?

What will Facebook's new name be?
Here is how you can send uncompressed photos on WhatsApp

Here is how you can send uncompressed photos on WhatsApp
Facebook plans to change its name: report

Facebook plans to change its name: report
You won't be able to use WhatsApp on these phones from November

You won't be able to use WhatsApp on these phones from November

Google announces Pixel 6 phone with new chip, subscription service

Google announces Pixel 6 phone with new chip, subscription service

Latest

view all