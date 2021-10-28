WhatsApp working on privacy settings for desktop version

— AFP/File

The facebook-owned messaging app is working on a new update that will allow the users to manage privacy settings.



According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks updates of the messaging app, WhatsApp is now working on the privacy settings for its desktop version. Earlier, users had to update the settings from their mobile app.

“Seen that multi-device is helping WhatsApp desktop to be independent of your phone, WhatsApp is now introducing missing features,” the WABetaInfo reported.



Per details when the update will be available it will allow the user to manage their privacy settings within Desktop settings.

—WABetaInfo

The users will be able to change who can see their last seen, profile photo and about. Moreover, users can enable and disable read receipts and can choose who can add you to WhatsApp groups.

Previously, it was possible to manage blocked phone numbers but the option will be moved in this new section

The platform, however, reported that there the release date has not been revealed.