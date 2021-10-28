 
entertainment
‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Adam Driver, Lady Gaga fall in love at first sight

The second steaming-hot trailer of House of Gucci was released on Wednesday, teasing Lady Gaga and Adam Driver’s love at first sight.

The trailer showed the Star is born actor playing Patrizia Reggiani - ex-wife of the fashion house head, Maurizio Gucci, played by Driver.

The just-in teaser portrayed how Reggiani met Gucci at a glitzy nightclub, following her arrival at the iconic fashion house.

The TV spot showed the 37-year-old actor saying, “Gucci is like a cake. You have a taste, then you want more, and then you want the whole thing for yourself."

However, Gaga, who seemed unimpressed with just a taste, wickedly added, “Gucci needs new blood."

This was the spot from where the trailer took an enthralling turn, packed with loads of gunshot, glam and fancy Italian resorts.

The movie is based on real-life events of the designer’s murder, planned by his ex-wife who was later sentenced to 29 years in prison.

