Prince Harry slammed for keeping Queen ‘away’ from Lilibet: report

Prince Harry recently got blasted by experts for not letting Queen Elizabeth meet his daughter Lilibet.



A Us Weekly source made this claim and explained that they find that Prince Harry had “no excuse” to keep the royals from Lilibet since he undoubtedly already feels “feels guilty about not saying goodbye” to Prince Philip before his passing.

Thus, the insider feels Prince Harry “would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother.”

However, with his rumoured UK trip coming closer, many are hopeful the Queen will be able to see her great-granddaughter before anything happens.