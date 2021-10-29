 
Sci-Tech
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Meme fest on Twitter as Facebook changes company name to Meta

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 29, 2021

People pose for a photo in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People pose for a photo in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters

With Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's recent announcement of changing the social media site's parent company name to 'Meta', Twitter users were quick to react with hilarious memes.

Facebook changed its parent company name to Meta on Thursday as the tech giant tries to move past being a scandal-plagued social network to its virtual reality vision for the future.

The new handle comes as the company battles to fend off one of its worst crises yet and pivot to its ambitions for the "metaverse," which would blur the lines between the physical world and the digital one.

Related items

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp -- which are used by billions around the world -- will keep their names under the rebranding critics have called an effort to distract from the platform's dysfunction.

Following the announcement, Meta has been one of the top trends on Twitter throughout today (Friday), with Twitter users giving their two cents on it.

Here's a compilation of some of the funniest posts we found on Twitter.


More From Sci-Tech:

Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'

Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'
Whatsapp Web to get new privacy option

Whatsapp Web to get new privacy option
Nintendo hopes smartphones will be fertile soil for Pikmin Bloom

Nintendo hopes smartphones will be fertile soil for Pikmin Bloom
Mark Zuckerberg sees ‘coordinated effort’ behind leaks to paint ‘false picture’ of Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg sees ‘coordinated effort’ behind leaks to paint ‘false picture’ of Facebook
WhatsApp soon rolling out 'undo' feature for status changes

WhatsApp soon rolling out 'undo' feature for status changes
WhatsApp to roll out new status update feature for users

WhatsApp to roll out new status update feature for users

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for status updates

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for status updates
New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: report

New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: report
WhatsApp rolls out five new sticker packs in India to make money transfers fun

WhatsApp rolls out five new sticker packs in India to make money transfers fun
What will Facebook's new name be?

What will Facebook's new name be?
Here is how you can send uncompressed photos on WhatsApp

Here is how you can send uncompressed photos on WhatsApp
Facebook plans to change its name: report

Facebook plans to change its name: report

Latest

view all