 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Oct 30 2021
WhatsApp removes 'from Facebook' footer in its new update

— WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. — Reuters/File
Following the decision taken by Facebook to change its parent company name to “Meta”, the instant messaging app WhatsApp is planning to release a new update to reflect the changes.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks updates of the messaging app, first references about “WhatsApp from Facebook” were found in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.20.20.17, one year ago.

“Today we can see the new label “from Meta” after updating to the new beta,” the platform noted.

Reportedly, WhatsApp has also removed the “WhatsApp from Facebook” footer in WhatsApp settings “this seems intentional, at least up to now.”

However, WABetaInfo added: “Some iOS beta testers may experience an issue where the splash screen is not visible; probably this issue will be fixed in the next beta build.”

“We also expect this change to come on WhatsApp beta for Android as well the next week,” the portal stated.

Earlier, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said the company has no plan of changing its name.

"Because we love to keep it simple: The Facebook company is now @Meta! WhatsApp is still @WhatsApp!" the instant messaging app said on its Twitter handle.

