T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Asif Ali says confidence key to hitting sixes

"My job is to hit sixes, so I practise in scenarios based on situations," Asif Ali says.

Pakistan now need one more win against either Namibia or Scotland to qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan will clash with Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

DUBAI: Dashing batsman Asif Ali said he had been confident he would hit sixes after leading Pakistan to a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.



The 30-year-old smashed pacer Karim Janat with four sixes in the 19th over to take Pakistan past a tricky 148-run target, giving them three wins in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Stages.

However, Ali said: "I am happy because Pakistanis are happy, but personally I will be happy when we will win this World Cup."

"I have confidence in my hitting and that paid off," said Ali after the match. I hit sixes towards the longer side of the boundary."



Pakistan, chasing 148 to win, were well placed at 122-3 in the 17th over when Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan turned the match on its head, bowling Babar Azam for 51.



In the next over, Naveen-ul-Haq conceded just two runs and dismissed veteran Shoaib Malik for 19.

Shadab Khan came in for the last ball of the over and guided a shot into space, but Ali refused a single, taking the fate of the match in his hands.

With Pakistan needing 24 off the last two overs, he went on the rampage against Janat, smashing the first, third, fifth and sixth deliveries high over the boundary.

"Yes, I knew that there was a single, but I had confidence that I will hit sixes and score the needed runs," Ali said.

"They did not bowl towards the shorter boundaries but I hit him towards the longer side."

Ali said he had been practising batting under such pressure.

"My job is to hit sixes, so I practise in scenarios based on situations, for example, hitting sixes in the last five overs," he said.

Maligned for his poor form despite being given consistent chances by team management, Ali said he ignored the criticism.

"I don't read what is said about me on social media and don't watch television so I don't know what is said about me on social media and that helps me focus on my work."

Pakistan will play Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday followed by their last match against Scotland in Sharjah on November 7.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

