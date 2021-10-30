 
sports
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Asif Ali says confidence key to hitting sixes

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali with man of the match trophy which he received on October 29, 2021 after performing remarkably against Afghanistan in Dubai. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
Pakistan batsman Asif Ali with man of the match trophy which he received on October 29, 2021 after performing remarkably against Afghanistan in Dubai. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

  • "My job is to hit sixes, so I practise in scenarios based on situations," Asif Ali says.
  • Pakistan now need one more win against either Namibia or Scotland to qualify for the semi-finals.
  • Pakistan will clash with Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

DUBAI: Dashing batsman Asif Ali said he had been confident he would hit sixes after leading Pakistan to a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

The 30-year-old smashed pacer Karim Janat with four sixes in the 19th over to take Pakistan past a tricky 148-run target, giving them three wins in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Stages.

However, Ali said: "I am happy because Pakistanis are happy, but personally I will be happy when we will win this World Cup."

The 2009 champions now need one more win against either Namibia or Scotland to qualify for the semi-finals.

Related items

"I have confidence in my hitting and that paid off," said Ali after the match. I hit sixes towards the longer side of the boundary."

Pakistan, chasing 148 to win, were well placed at 122-3 in the 17th over when Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan turned the match on its head, bowling Babar Azam for 51. 

In the next over, Naveen-ul-Haq conceded just two runs and dismissed veteran Shoaib Malik for 19.

Shadab Khan came in for the last ball of the over and guided a shot into space, but Ali refused a single, taking the fate of the match in his hands.

With Pakistan needing 24 off the last two overs, he went on the rampage against Janat, smashing the first, third, fifth and sixth deliveries high over the boundary.

"Yes, I knew that there was a single, but I had confidence that I will hit sixes and score the needed runs," Ali said.

"They did not bowl towards the shorter boundaries but I hit him towards the longer side."

Ali said he had been practising batting under such pressure.

"My job is to hit sixes, so I practise in scenarios based on situations, for example, hitting sixes in the last five overs," he said.

Maligned for his poor form despite being given consistent chances by team management, Ali said he ignored the criticism.

"I don't read what is said about me on social media and don't watch television so I don't know what is said about me on social media and that helps me focus on my work."

Pakistan will play Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday followed by their last match against Scotland in Sharjah on November 7.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's iron man Asif Ali hits his way to stardom

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's iron man Asif Ali hits his way to stardom
T20 World Cup: England opt to bat in showdown with Australia

T20 World Cup: England opt to bat in showdown with Australia
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi baffled as reporter drags politics into cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi baffled as reporter drags politics into cricket

Babar Azam played T20 World Cup matches under great stress due to mother's illness: father

Babar Azam played T20 World Cup matches under great stress due to mother's illness: father
T20 World Cup: Miller, Rabada pull off thrilling chase despite Hasaranga's hat-trick

T20 World Cup: Miller, Rabada pull off thrilling chase despite Hasaranga's hat-trick
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Fans elated over 'beauty of cricket' as players buck each other up

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Fans elated over 'beauty of cricket' as players buck each other up
Virat Kohli slams 'spineless people' for calling Mohammad Shami a traitor

Virat Kohli slams 'spineless people' for calling Mohammad Shami a traitor
Ind vs NZ: New Zealand spearhead plots Afridi-style assault on India

Ind vs NZ: New Zealand spearhead plots Afridi-style assault on India
Most 50s as T20 captain: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's record

Most 50s as T20 captain: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's record
ICC T20 ranking: Pakistan topple India to grab second position

ICC T20 ranking: Pakistan topple India to grab second position
T20 World Cup: Probe ordered into crowd disorder during Pak-Afghan match

T20 World Cup: Probe ordered into crowd disorder during Pak-Afghan match
Asif Ali apology forms take over Twitter

Asif Ali apology forms take over Twitter

Latest

view all