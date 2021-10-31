 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 31 2021
Zayn Malik ‘desperate’ to mend ‘failing relationship’ with record label after allegations

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Zayn Malik recently dropped by his record label in an attempt to salvage relationships following his ‘no contest’ plea amid Yolanda Hadid harassment allegations.

The news has been made public during an interview with The Sun where sources reveal the record label already feels they are at “the end of the line for their relationship”.

According to the claim by the music insider, “A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn’s life and career back on track…”

Not only that, “…A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this.”

This news comes shortly after Zayn started making headlines for ‘striking’ Yolanda Hadid during an argument.

