Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will never stop: ‘They’re a million-dollar machine’

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ‘never agree’ to stop publishing deals since they are now ‘million-dollar machines’.



Dr Tessa Dunlop issued this warning during an appearance on the MailPlus podcast Palace Confidential.

There she was quoted saying, "This is going to go on as long as they are going on, and I don't think they have any intention of stopping.”

"They are a massive, multi-million dollar machine, and the way it makes money is by generating narrative story attention.”

"The longer people blockheads about what their intentions are and whether they're worthy or not, the more they're going to make."