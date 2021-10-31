 
sports
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Asghar Afghan says he retired suddenly as Pakistan loss 'hurt too much'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Asghar Afghan wipes a tear from his eye while speaking. Photo: Twitter
  • Asghar Afghan retires from international cricket. 
  • A visibly emotional Afghan wiped tears from his eyes. 
  • "I want to give chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that," he says. 

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan revealed Sunday that he decided to retire suddenly from international cricket because the Pakistan defeat "hurt too much". 

Wiping tears from his eyes, Asghar Afghan answered the question on everyone's minds: Why did he choose to retire in the middle of the T20 World Cup?

"In the last match [against Pakistan], we were hurt too much, and that's why I decided to retire," he said. 

Afghan said one of the reasons he was hanging up his boots was so young Afghanistan players could have a chance to earn laurels for their team. 

"I want to give chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that. Most people are asking me why now, but it's something I cannot explain," he said.  

Afghan said it was difficult for him to point towards a single memorable moment, adding that there were plenty. 

Asghar scored a quick 31 runs off 23 balls in his last international match for Afghanistan. His side won the game against Namibia by 62 runs after their loss to Pakistan in the opening match of the game. 

Afghanistan played well against Pakistan, and at one point in time, even put the green shirts under pressure. However, a late Asif Ali blitz drew the curtains on Afghanistan, as the pinch-hitter hit four sixes in one over to ensure Pakistan won the game. 

