Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases fall below 23,000 for first time since mid-March

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 621,689 COVID--19 vaccine doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 70 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population. Photo: Reuters

Active COVID-19 case count under 23,000-mark in Pakistan.

Pakistan last reported an active case count this low on March 16 at 22,792 cases.

Positivity rate below 2% for 15th consecutive day at 1.18%.

ISLAMABAD: With 1,024 more people recovering from COVID-19, active cases in Pakistan dropped below 23,000 after more than seven-and-a-half months Monday.

The number of active cases now stands at 22,545. Pakistan last reported an active case count this low on March 16 at 22,792 cases. The tally for recoveries, meanwhile, is now 1,222,559.

According to stats shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country logged 482 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest level in a year, after 40,621 tests were taken over the last 24 hours and six fatalities were reported from the infection.



The positivity rate stood below 2% for the 15th consecutive day at 1.18%, which is said to be the lowest positivity ratio recorded by Pakistan since it started measuring COVID figures last year.

There have been 1,273,560 infections and 28,456 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic started.

Read more: Daily COVID-19 case count in Pakistan under 1,000 for two straight weeks

Pakistan is reporting 648 new infections on average each day, 11% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

The country has administered at least 103,514,198 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 23.9% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 621,689 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 70 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.