 
entertainment
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry makes the most of her 37th birthday with Orlando Bloom

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were photographed together on an extravagant yacht on her birthday
Katy Perry is on cloud after turning 37 years' old as she celebrated the day with her closest friends.

On Thursday, the songstress and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were photographed together on an extravagant yacht called ‘Happy Endings’ in Cabo San Lucas, sharing a romantic moment.

Perry shared the memorable moments with her fans while spending time with her Bloom and friends as she joked that her 'hangovers last 5-7 business days.'

The 37-year-old pop artist, who was seen wearing a beautiful black dress while sunbathing with her loved ones, seemed completely ecstatic.

While riding horses into the sunset along the shoreline, the couple seemed to have a good time on the sand.

Earlier, Perry revealed she considers the COVID-19 pandemic-imposed lockdown a ‘blessing,' since it allows her to spend more time at home with her 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and her fiancé. 

