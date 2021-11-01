 
T20 World Cup: Formidable England in trouble after losing 3 quick wickets to Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankans celebrate after dismissing Malan. Photo: ESPNcricinfo Twitter
Sri Lanka have put a formidable England under pressure, taking two early wickets as the island-nation plays against the former world champions in the in the Super 12 clash of the Twenty20 World Cup Monday. 

Earlier, Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka, won the toss and elected to bowl first against England.

The island nation remains unchanged in Sharjah despite their previous defeat to South Africa as they look to stay in hunt for a semi-final place from group 1.

"We've got an advantage because our batsmen and bowlers know the conditions," Shanaka said of the venue where they beat Bangladesh but then lost a close last game.

England stick with the same side that hammered rivals Australia in their third successive win to stay top of the table and close in on a semi-final spot.

Skipper Eoin Morgan admitted they would have fielded first, but are looking to overcome every challenge.

"We're trying to win every game at the moment, and guarantee getting through to the next stage," said Morgan. "Everyone pulled up well and is fresh."

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

