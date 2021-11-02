 
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
Blast, gunfire heard near military hospital in Kabul

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Photograph shared by ToloNews journalist Zahra Rahimi shows smoke rising in the air following sounds of the blast and gunfire heard, in Kabul, near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital, on November 2, 2021. — Photo courtesy Zahra Rahimi
KABUL: At least two explosions followed by the sound of gunfire were heard close to the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, a witness who lives nearby said.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts. ToloNews journalist Zahra Rahimi shared one such photo showing smoke rising in the air.

No comment was available from Taliban officials and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Daesh, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban's seizure of Kabul in August, attacked the 400-bed hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people.

More to follow.

