Tuesday Nov 02 2021
Ban vs SA: Rabada onslaught proves too much for nervous Bangladesh

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

ABU DHABI: South Africa managed to take six early wickets of Bangladesh as the two sides collide in the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Rabada took three wickets to lead the South African bowling attack in putting Bangladesh on the back foot. 

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma had won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh.

The Proteas play the same team that beat Sri Lanka in the previous match to boost their chances of moving into the semi-finals from Group 1 led by unbeaten England.

"Good for our confidence. It is good that batting got us home," Bavuma said on his team's successful but tense chase against Sri Lanka.

"Looking at the wicket, we hope that it assists our bowlers. We would want to improve our fielding."

Bangladesh had made two changes with Shamim Hossain and Nasum Ahmed coming in for Mustafizur Rahman, who has been rested, and Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out with hamstring injury.

Captain Mahmudullah Riyad said the team will play for pride after being effectively knocked out of the race for the semi-finals with three losses from three games.

"Still need to play for our pride and get wins under our belt," said Mahmudullah.

"The three games we have played, we were close to winning in two of those games. We would like to play some good cricket."

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

The Eagles' turn to pay: Memes galore as Twitterverse gears up for Pakistan vs Namibia match

T20 World Cup: India 'divided', Shoaib Akhtar says on team's dismal performance

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match time

Pakistan vs Namibia: Green shirts eye semi-final spot in match against Namibia

T20 World Cup: ICC suspends English umpire for breaching bio-secure protocols

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam warns against complacency ahead of Namibia match

T20 World Cup: Buttler says maiden T20 ton at World Cup is 'right up there'

Two Pakistanis depart for Dubai to represent nation at golf championship

T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler guides England to easy victory over Sri Lanka

Azhar Mahmood did not change nationality for IPL, clarifies wife

T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan pays tribute to Asghar Afghan

'You are not gods': Fan lashes out at BCCI, IPL after India lose against New Zealand in T20 World Cup

