Thursday Nov 04 2021
Which emojis has WhatsApp done away with in new update?

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is doing away with two of its emojis and replacing them with fresh ones in its latest WhatsApp beta for Android update.

So what are the two new emojis?

The emojis being replaced are gender-based and the replacements are non-binary emojis, as per WABetaInfo.

The new version of those two emojis follow the no-binary style now. As you can see in the above screenshot, WhatsApp is now replacing those emojis using the no-binary version, and they are already visible in the 2.21.23.4 build today.

Which emojis has WhatsApp done away with in new update?

Note that these two emojis will be also compatible with the feature that allows combining two different skin tone emojis, available in a future update.

In addition, this update brings fixes for the bug that prevented replies to status updates.

