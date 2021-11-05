Punjab govt jobs: CM Buzdar okays filling 100,000 posts

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. File photo

Punjab CM approves initiation of recruitment process.

100,000 posts will be filled in various departments across province.

33,000 vacant posts in education department will be filled in first phase.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has okayed the proposal to fill 100,000 vacancies in various departments across the province.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved the recruitment and directed to ensure merit and transparency in the whole process as per rules and regulations.

According to a The News report, the CM also ordered to remove bottlenecks in the payment of salaries to ad hoc doctors and directed that there should be no delay in the payment of salaries.

While sharing details of vacant posts with the media, Special Assistant to Punjab CM Hassan Khawar said that 33,000 vacant posts in the education department would be filled in the first phase.



He said that there are 1,200 vacant posts in the primary healthcare department, 2,900 in specialised healthcare, 2,600 in higher education, 1,200 in civil defence and 4,300 in the prisons department which would be filled in phases.

As many as 3,500 college teachers’ interns and 4,800 patwaris’ vacancies will also be filled during the recruitment process.

In addition to that, Khawar added, more than 12,000 vacancies will be filled in police and border military police.

The SACM said that CM Buzdar had taken stern notice of the difficulties being faced by doctors and gave orders to pay their salaries without any hindrance.

Khawar said that the journey of progress had started with 100,000 jobs and the CM had directed to initiate necessary action to fill the posts in housing, public health engineering, local government and other various departments.

On this occasion, responding to questions by media persons, the SACM said transfers and postings on administrative grounds is the prerogative of the chief executive of the province and any officer who doesn't perform has no right to remain on their seat.

He further said PTI did not believe in the politics of jobs.