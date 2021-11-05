In latest Instagram post, Kohli says Anushka Sharma is his 'guiding force'

Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma. Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Indian cricket Virat Kohli responded to his wife, Anushka Sharma, when she wished him on Instagram, referring to her as his "guiding force".

Kohli received birthday wishes from millions of fans today as he turns 33. The Indian skipper was also greeted on Twitter by former and current members of the Indian cricket team, celebrities and sports stars.

However, for the Indian captain, one birthday wish stood apart. It was that of his wife, Anushka Sharma, who thanked him for "making everything brighter and more beautiful."





"No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can," Anushka Sharma had written on Instagram.

"You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!"

This is how Kohli responded to his wife:

"You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to God every day for us being together my love. I love you," he wrote.