LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) on Friday announced an extension to the closing date of public sector colleges' admissions.

The department, in a statement on Twitter, said: "Admission closing date for all public sector, colleges have been extended across Punjab."

For bachelor's programmes, the last date is now December 15, while for intermediate candidates, the date has been extended to November 30.