 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson to host Christmas special featuring Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy, more

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Kelly Clarkson to host Christmas special featuring Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy, more

Kelly Clarkson is easing into the Christmas spirit with a new holiday special.

Announcing that she is hosting the Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around "holiday spectacular" next month, it was revealed that the special will have a range of guests like Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and Santa Claus.

The singer added that she will be featuring some "everyday heroes" who she will be surprising with some "life-changing" gifts.

"People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special," Clarkson said in a statement on Thursday. 

"No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are."  

More From Entertainment:

Billy Porter issues apology to Harry Styles over Vogue cover outrage

Billy Porter issues apology to Harry Styles over Vogue cover outrage

Blake Shelton leaves fans in tears as he reveals why he married Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton leaves fans in tears as he reveals why he married Gwen Stefani
Nic Cupac, Indiana Jones 5 crew member, found dead in his hotel room

Nic Cupac, Indiana Jones 5 crew member, found dead in his hotel room
Kit Harington's strange reaction to whether his son can watch Game of Thrones erotic scenes

Kit Harington's strange reaction to whether his son can watch Game of Thrones erotic scenes
Gal Gadot opens up on joining ‘Snow White’ remake as Evil Queen

Gal Gadot opens up on joining ‘Snow White’ remake as Evil Queen
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson not into 'Kravis-style PDA'

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson not into 'Kravis-style PDA'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen 'go desi' for Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen 'go desi' for Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party
Chrissy Teigen shares two cents on Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson relationship

Chrissy Teigen shares two cents on Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson relationship
Ed Sheeran's toddler Lyra stans this rock band's music: Read Inside

Ed Sheeran's toddler Lyra stans this rock band's music: Read Inside
Meghan Markle may join US women senators at bipartisan dinner to push her political plans

Meghan Markle may join US women senators at bipartisan dinner to push her political plans
Britney Spears Spotted Out with Teen Sons in Rare Outing

Britney Spears Spotted Out with Teen Sons in Rare Outing
Angelina Jolie reacts over banning Marvel’s Eternals in some countries for intimate scenes

Angelina Jolie reacts over banning Marvel’s Eternals in some countries for intimate scenes

Latest

view all