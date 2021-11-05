NEPRA approves Rs1.68 increase in per unit price of electricity

Picture showing electrical grids — Alyoshine/Pixabay

Increased rates not to be applicable to those who consumed 200 or less units of electricity.

The new rates became effective across the country from November 1, which will earn the country a revenue of Rs135 billion per annum.

NEPRA just recently issued a flat rate per unit of electricity.

Soon after announcing the winter package for electricity consumers, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs1.68 per unit of electricity.

A statement issued by NEPRA said that the increased rates will not be applicable to those who consumed 200 or fewer units of electricity.

According to the statement, the recent increase has been made in the basic tariff under which the price per unit of electricity has been increased by Rs1.68 for domestic consumers, while for commercial and other categories, the price per unit of electricity will be Rs1.39.

The new rates have come into effect across the country from November 1, which will earn the country revenue of Rs135 billion per annum, read the statement.

The hike in electricity prices followed the latest surge in petrol prices.

According to a finance ministry notification, with the Rs8.03 increase, the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs145.82 per litre, which has come into effect from today, i.e. November 5. It will remain in place till the next fortnight.

NEPRA announces winter package for electricity consumers

NEPRA had just recently issued a flat rate per unit of electricity, which appeared to be an attempt to encourage electricity consumption in the winter season as opposed to the usual reliance on natural gas in this period.

Under the winter package issued on Wednesday, the consumers will be charged a flat rate of Rs12.96 per unit after consumption of 300 units of electricity during the winter months.