Avril Lavigne announces new single after record label DTA deal

Avril Lavigne makes her come back after signing with Travis Barker’s label

Avril Lavigne revealed on Friday that her new song, titled Bite Me will be launched on November 10.

The Complicated singer posted her picture, dressed up in her iconic look.

the picture shows the star sitting on the floor with a cake beside her, bearing the track’s title.

Lavigne captioned the photo, “Are you ready to 'BITE ME'? My new song, November 10th.” (sic)

Just two days ago, the Sk8er Boy song-maker celebrated her signing with Travis Barker’s DTA record label.



She dropped a series of her snaps with the Blink-182 drummer and captioned the post, "Let's (expletive) up!”

“Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker's record label DTA Records!," read the caption.

The two musicians got together to perform Head Above Water at House of Horror’s concert last month.