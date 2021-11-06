 
AFP

T20 World Cup: England opt to bowl against South Africa in key clash

South Africas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (R) plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 6, 2021. — AFP
SHARJAH: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in a crucial Twenty20 World Cup clash on Saturday.

England, who are all but through to the semi-finals with four wins in as many games, have one change with Mark Woods replacing injured Tymal Mills in the Super 12 contest in Sharjah.

"It's a different challenge to play here, we saw an unbelievable innings from Jos Buttler the other day," Morgan said of the Sharjah pitch where Buttler hit an unbeaten 101 in their previous victory.

South Africa need a dominant win to edge out Australia, who won the first match of the day against West Indies, for a place in the semi-finals from this group.

"We need to start well with the bat and then try and defend it," said skipper Temba Bavuma.

"We need to do well in the batting powerplay, lay a foundation and then plan ahead."

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

