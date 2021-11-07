 
Sunday Nov 07 2021
Web Desk

Hybe Labels announces plans for original webtoons series with BTS

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Hybe Labels announces plans for original webtoons series with BTS
Hybe Labels announces plans for original webtoons series with BTS

Hybe Labels is currently in the designing process with their idea, and are working to create a brand new webtoon bashed on BTS, TXT, And ENHYPEN.

The company announced these plans at the 2021 HYBE Briefing with the Community on November 4th.

There they began by outlining their strategy for the upcoming release and explained that it will host a new form of intellectual property (IP) which will be solely owned by the company.

The entire series will be based on original stories, with unique storylines.

This idea comes shortly after the company admitted they wish to break out from the mould with flexible types of media formats.

A number of artists will also be cast to craft these stories and they will be released as webtoons, web novels, and animations, all in collaboration with the artists and the company.

The company intends to release four original stories, 7Fates: CHAKHO with BTS, THE STAR SEEKERS with TXT, DARK MOON with ENHYPEN, and Crimson Heart.

The first three are slated for a release in early January 2022 and will be available on Naver Webtoon in webtoon and web novel formats.

The BTS 7 Fates: CHAKHO features an urban fantasy story that is inspired by Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers that were called chakhogapsa.

It tells the tale of a city where seven boys are tied together by fate, and learn to overcome adversity, hardship and pain.

ENHYPEN’s version on the other hand will feature a vampire theme, telling the story of high school boys that meet up with a girl in secret.

TXT’s fantasy tale will also follow a similar high school storyline but will detail the experience of K-pop idols who live in a world governed by the laws of magic. 

