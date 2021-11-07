 
sports
Sunday Nov 07 2021
T20 World Cup: Which team will Pakistan play in semi final?

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Pakistan´s cricketers celebrates after the dismissal of Namibia´s captain Gerhard Erasmus (not pictured) during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP/File
Pakistan was the first team to qualify for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup after it performed tremendously in the Super 12 Stage — beating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Namibia.

Pakistan will face Scotland — who have exited the tournament — this Sunday in Sharjah. However, despite the Men In Green being the first ones to book their place in the semis, it is still unclear whom will they face.

There are two groups in the Super 12 stage — Group 1 and 2. The team which ends at the top of each group will play the team which ranks second on the other group's points table.

England — despite losing to South Africa in Sharjah — have topped Group 1, while Australia emerged as the runner ups.

In Group 2, Pakistan are currently on the top, while New Zealand are in second place.

Now, there are two scenarios as to whom Pakistan will face in the semi final:

Scenario 1:

If Pakistan remain undefeated and beat Scotland in their match on Sunday, they will face Australia in Dubai.

Scenario 2:

If New Zealand beat Afghanistan and Pakistan lose against Scotland, then the Black Caps will top the points table and the Men In Green will rank second. In this situation, Pakistan will play against England in Abu Dhabi.

Scenario 3:

Regardless of the result of Pakistan's match against Scotland, if Afghanistan beats New Zealand and India beats Namibia comprehensively, then Pakistan will be table toppers and play against Australia.

However, the semi-final will see India and England in action, in case of India qualifying for the final fours.

