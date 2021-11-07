Queen ‘totally underestimated’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US ‘appeal’

Experts believe Queen Elizabeth was completely unable to figure out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s US appeal before Megxit.



Royal historian Anna Whitelock brought this claim forward during her interview with Express UK.

There she was quoted saying, “It may well be that, actually, they were trying to achieve something in an independent position, but at the same time, maintain an international platform. That just wasn’t going to be possible.”

She also went on to say, “I think it’s still relatively early days, but I think the idea that they could sustain a level of public interest, and more importantly, a platform, to do the things they want to do outside of the Royal Family, they perhaps overestimated that, and it was, perhaps, rather naive.”