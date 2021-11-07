 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Advertisers feature women in ads despite abundance of good looking men in Pakistan: Ashrafi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi. — Screengrab via Geo News Live.
Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi. — Screengrab via Geo News Live. 

  • Ashrafi says women "should not be unnecessarily featured in advertisements".
  • Says Pakistan is internationally combating the rise of Islamophobia.
  • Says ulema have a role to play in eradicating obscenity, terrorism, and extremism from the country.

LAHORE: Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Sunday said criticised the appearance of women in advertisements and said that "despite having so many good looking men in the country, advertisers still hire women to represent their brands."

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Ashrafi further said that women should not be "unnecessarily featured in advertisements", adding that he is against such practices. 

Ashrafi also shed light on other important matters and said that upon the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is internationally combating the rise of Islamophobia.

"For this purpose, the government has started reaching out to different Islamic scholars across the globe," Ashrafi said, adding that those who have been posting blasphemous content on websites have been taken into custody.

He also talked about the growing menace of sexual crimes in the country and said that perpetrators must be sentenced to harsh punishments as these crimes cannot be ignored. 

"The ulema have a role to play in eradicating obscenity, terrorism, and extremism from the country," Ashrafi said. 

More From Pakistan:

PML-N demands judiciary take suo motu notice on Daska by-election after ECP report

PML-N demands judiciary take suo motu notice on Daska by-election after ECP report
Following ECP's inquiry report on Daska by-polls, Imran Niazi should resign: Shahbaz

Following ECP's inquiry report on Daska by-polls, Imran Niazi should resign: Shahbaz
New 14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

New 14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan fared 'relatively better' amid global commodity price hike

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan fared 'relatively better' amid global commodity price hike
Government mandates all TV channels to show Pakistan map before airing 9pm bulletin

Government mandates all TV channels to show Pakistan map before airing 9pm bulletin
Pakistan decides to buy LNG cargo at highest ever rate: sources

Pakistan decides to buy LNG cargo at highest ever rate: sources
COVID-19 positivity rate under 3% in Pakistan for last three weeks

COVID-19 positivity rate under 3% in Pakistan for last three weeks
PPP demands judicial inquiry into LNG scam

PPP demands judicial inquiry into LNG scam
Punjab sees steep decline in sugar prices after crackdown on hoarders

Punjab sees steep decline in sugar prices after crackdown on hoarders
Govt plans to increase petroleum levy on POL prices: Shaukat Tarin

Govt plans to increase petroleum levy on POL prices: Shaukat Tarin
Federal cabinet has approved TLP's de-proscription: sources

Federal cabinet has approved TLP's de-proscription: sources
Nazim Jokhio murder case: Centre to form JIT for transparent probe, Imran Ismail says

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Centre to form JIT for transparent probe, Imran Ismail says

Latest

view all