 
entertainment
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson showers fans with epic Monday motivation: ‘I love it’

By
HAHiba Anjum

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Dwayne Johnson showers fans with epic Monday motivation: ‘I love it’
Dwayne Johnson showers fans with epic Monday motivation: ‘I love it’

Dwayne Johnson shows off what a ‘recalibration’ session filled with endorphins can do for someone who is “physically spent & bent.”

The post was shared on Instagram and features motivation by The Rock himself and even features a quote from T. Roosevelt.

It read, “Saturday night and burning that midnight oil After a very long work week of endless hours and getting pulled in a thousand different directions ~ man it felt good as hell to get in here and mentally recalibrate and physically get spent & bent. [expletive] love it.”

“Leaving one of my all time favorite quotes here for anyone who needs it ~ when you’re the one who’s actually putting in the work. To remind you, that you’re the one who’s in the arena.”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot

Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot
Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ victims’ families of Astroworld incident

Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ victims’ families of Astroworld incident
Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month

Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month
Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle

Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle
Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine

Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine
BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga tease upcoming new album in ‘The Scoop 2’

BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga tease upcoming new album in ‘The Scoop 2’
Travis Scott previously convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers during his concerts

Travis Scott previously convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers during his concerts
Youngest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld identified to be 14-year-old

Youngest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld identified to be 14-year-old
Camilla couldn't 'stop talking' about Joe Biden's 'loud' fart

Camilla couldn't 'stop talking' about Joe Biden's 'loud' fart

Kate Middleton and Prince William split over trifle during their early romance

Kate Middleton and Prince William split over trifle during their early romance
Perrie Edwards marks 5th anniversary with 'baby daddy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards marks 5th anniversary with 'baby daddy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Latest

view all