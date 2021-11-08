Dwayne Johnson showers fans with epic Monday motivation: ‘I love it’

Dwayne Johnson shows off what a ‘recalibration’ session filled with endorphins can do for someone who is “physically spent & bent.”



The post was shared on Instagram and features motivation by The Rock himself and even features a quote from T. Roosevelt.

It read, “Saturday night and burning that midnight oil After a very long work week of endless hours and getting pulled in a thousand different directions ~ man it felt good as hell to get in here and mentally recalibrate and physically get spent & bent. [expletive] love it.”

“Leaving one of my all time favorite quotes here for anyone who needs it ~ when you’re the one who’s actually putting in the work. To remind you, that you’re the one who’s in the arena.”

Check it out below:







