Lady Gaga drops plans to release new ‘Power of Kindness’: 'We're going to get kind'

Renowned singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has announced the release of her brand new initiative titled The Power of Kindness, for anyone struggling with their mental health.



The entire initiative is in collaboration with the singer’s Born This Way Foundation and will be released on World Kindness Day.



The singer made the announcement during her most recent interview with CBS Mornings.

For those unversed, the project aims to help and guide anyone with mental health concerns.

There Gaga was quoted saying, “Kindness and mental health go hand in hand. To me, kindness is not politeness."

In an effort to explain the primary motivation for the project, Gaga revealed, "We're going to hear stories, we're going to share, we're going to connect."

Before signing off in her interview, the singer shared a loving message to her fans and admitted, “I just want you to know you have a friend in me up here. We're going to get kind, and we're going to do it all day."

Check it out below:



