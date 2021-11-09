 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Lady Gaga drops plans to release new ‘Power of Kindness’: 'We're going to get kind'

By
HAHiba Anjum

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Lady Gaga drops plans to release new ‘Power of Kindness’: Were going to get kind
Lady Gaga drops plans to release new ‘Power of Kindness’: 'We're going to get kind'

Renowned singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has announced the release of her brand new initiative titled The Power of Kindness, for anyone struggling with their mental health.

The entire initiative is in collaboration with the singer’s Born This Way Foundation and will be released on World Kindness Day.

The singer made the announcement during her most recent interview with CBS Mornings.

For those unversed, the project aims to help and guide anyone with mental health concerns.

There Gaga was quoted saying, “Kindness and mental health go hand in hand. To me, kindness is not politeness."

In an effort to explain the primary motivation for the project, Gaga revealed, "We're going to hear stories, we're going to share, we're going to connect."

Before signing off in her interview, the singer shared a loving message to her fans and admitted, “I just want you to know you have a friend in me up here. We're going to get kind, and we're going to do it all day."

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Kanye West bae Vinetria finds Travis Scott really ‘annoying’

Kanye West bae Vinetria finds Travis Scott really ‘annoying’
Hilary Duff showcases daughter’s pierced ears: ‘Call me a child abuser’

Hilary Duff showcases daughter’s pierced ears: ‘Call me a child abuser’
Ryan Reynolds sheds light on the ‘quiet terror’ of raising a son

Ryan Reynolds sheds light on the ‘quiet terror’ of raising a son
Prince Harry called to axe £112m Netflix deal after Jemima Khan’s public claim

Prince Harry called to axe £112m Netflix deal after Jemima Khan’s public claim
Meghan Markle’s brother apologizes for demanding Prince Harry call off the wedding

Meghan Markle’s brother apologizes for demanding Prince Harry call off the wedding
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's video with Leonardo DiCaprio sets internet on fire

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's video with Leonardo DiCaprio sets internet on fire
Wendy Williams fans awarded rare health update: source

Wendy Williams fans awarded rare health update: source
Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina appears on Ellen DeGeneres Show with mom

Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina appears on Ellen DeGeneres Show with mom
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to perform ‘Butter’ at the 2021 American Music Awards

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to perform ‘Butter’ at the 2021 American Music Awards
Alec Baldwin wants police to monitor weapons during filming to avoid untoward incident

Alec Baldwin wants police to monitor weapons during filming to avoid untoward incident
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'find it difficult' to stay away from each other

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'find it difficult' to stay away from each other

Travis Scott’s Astroworld organisers promoted chaos in promotional video

Travis Scott’s Astroworld organisers promoted chaos in promotional video

Latest

view all