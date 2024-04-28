Prince William looks for more stuff ‘online' as King Charles comes back

Prince William has seemingly been released of immense pressure to serve during public duties as King Charles resumes role.



The Prince of Wales is now expected to give more time to ailing wife Kate Middleton and fulfil Royal duties as his father is now gone back to work amid treatment from cancer.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe tells Daily Beast: "William has made it pretty clear that if push comes to shove, he will prioritize his wife and kids over royal duties. He is torn at the moment because he obviously has responsibilities to his family but also to his work as a royal."

It is also revealed that William is committed to work on online engagements in an attempt to juggle Kate’s chemotherapy and other work commitments: "Doing more stuff online is clearly one way of balancing those demands."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.